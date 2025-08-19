Bank OZK Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bank OZK cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 211,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,992,406,000 after acquiring an additional 292,585 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

