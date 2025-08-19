Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $28.29 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 34,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

