Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $295.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price target on Workday in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.81.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,735,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $456,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $442,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

