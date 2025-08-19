Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Finland raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $646.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $649.31. The firm has a market cap of $651.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.