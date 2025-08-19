Bank OZK Purchases 8,234 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bank OZK grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 388.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $248.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $699.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

