JT Stratford LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 317.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

