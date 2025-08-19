Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $412.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.07.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

