Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $72,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,360,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $488.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total transaction of $4,518,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

