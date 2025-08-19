Credit Agricole S A Has $67.39 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84,270 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $67,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $440.71 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

