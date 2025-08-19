ZEGA Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

ZEGA Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. CLSA initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $717.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

