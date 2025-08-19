American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 211.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,822 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $307.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.