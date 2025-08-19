Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 38,068 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,068 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.05 and its 200 day moving average is $371.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $432.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

