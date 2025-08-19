Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. United Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $236.67 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.21.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

