Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – August 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and life sciences sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, health insurers, and hospital or clinic operators. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare industry’s potential for innovation-driven growth and its generally defensive demand profile, since people require medical care regardless of economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,331,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average is $395.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,245,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,503,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average is $186.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $16.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $883.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $967.03 and its 200-day moving average is $933.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average is $274.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Further Reading