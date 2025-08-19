Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $37.64 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,706.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,486 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.89.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE CRM opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $233.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day moving average is $274.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,782 shares of company stock worth $12,626,046. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

