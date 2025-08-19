Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,565.68. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $481.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

