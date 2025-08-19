Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $244,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MCO opened at $509.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.