Korea Investment CORP Purchases 11,186 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $51,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 46.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

