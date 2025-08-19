Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $826,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $532.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

