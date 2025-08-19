Korea Investment CORP Buys 355,820 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,820 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 60,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 104,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.