Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 703.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 109,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,843,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,702,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:ICE opened at $178.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,488 shares of company stock worth $80,323,823 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

