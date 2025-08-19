RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,673 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,552,000 after acquiring an additional 844,964 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 136.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

