Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 202,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $429.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

