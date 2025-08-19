Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 596 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

