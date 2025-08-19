Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,364 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 226,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1%

IBM opened at $239.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $193.71 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.