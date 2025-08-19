Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $64,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $488.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

