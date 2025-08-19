Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $717.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $762.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.81. The company has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.86.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

