Intuit Inc. $INTU Holdings Decreased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuit were worth $81,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $717.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.81. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.