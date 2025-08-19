Northern Trust Corp Sells 160,908 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $958,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,961,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 194,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,472,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 53,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.