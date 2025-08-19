JT Stratford LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock worth $714,048,068. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.