Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 3,243 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 291,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,915,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Welltower by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 117,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.2%

WELL stock opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

