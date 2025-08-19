Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa America

Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $698.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

