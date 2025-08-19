Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,838 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.1%

KO opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

