Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10,720.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.6% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $6,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.89.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total transaction of $543,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,525,280.79. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,782 shares of company stock worth $12,626,046. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

