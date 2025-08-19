Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $214.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average of $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

