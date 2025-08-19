Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Ostrum Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 61,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.73. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

