Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $316.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $317.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.47 and a 200 day moving average of $290.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.