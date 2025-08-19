Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Has $341,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

