bLong Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

bLong Financial LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. bLong Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $17,554,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 568,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,303,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE CVX opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

