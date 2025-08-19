RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Alpha Family Trust grew its position in Workday by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Workday by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,413,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,674,000 after purchasing an additional 149,731 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 26.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.6% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.