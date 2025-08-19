Colonial Trust Advisors Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:TT opened at $429.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.42 and its 200 day moving average is $392.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.