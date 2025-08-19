Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 530 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,943,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,788,000 after acquiring an additional 403,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,260,000 after acquiring an additional 621,713 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $270.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.44 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

