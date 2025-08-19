Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 1,545 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $305.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $230.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

