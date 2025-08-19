Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $23.63 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $248.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $699.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average of $181.14. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

