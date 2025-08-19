Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,975,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,621,000 after buying an additional 212,670 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:CL opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

