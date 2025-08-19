Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 139.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,365 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $109,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.09. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

