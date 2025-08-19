Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $488.15 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.43 and a 200-day moving average of $458.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.