Qtron Investments LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Prologis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 1,451.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.