Top Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – August 16th

Exxon Mobil, SolarEdge Technologies, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies involved in the mining, extraction, processing or manufacture of lithium and its derivatives. Because lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, grid storage and consumer electronics, these equities often attract investors betting on the growth of clean-energy and EV markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,264,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,398. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,686,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,925. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,485. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08.

