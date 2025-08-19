Aviso Financial Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 156.7% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,334 shares of company stock valued at $13,526,350 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.